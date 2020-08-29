Sports News

Albert Commey explains rationale behind 70 invited players to Black Satellites camp

Albert Commey, Black Satellites management member

Black Satellites management member Albert Commey has disclosed the reason behind Coach Karim Zito’s decision to invite 70 players to the team’s camp.

The Black Satellites are set to begin preparations for the WAFU ‘B’ U-20 qualification tournament to be staged in Togo later this year.



The Dreams FC Technical Director handed call ups to 70 players from the Premier League and Division One League as the team prepares for camping on Friday, August 28, 2020.



In a statement released by the GFA, the invited players have been divided into two groups( 70 players in each group) to ensure that all players identified for the pre-selection process undergo the mandatory COVID-19 testing which would be conducted twice at the GFA Technical centre.

Albert Commey in an interview explained that the reason behind the calls ups is to ensure that there is proper graduation of players from the national U-17 team.



“When the league started the coach was looking at players in the Premier League and Division One. They wanted to follow the graduation process so all players that played for the national U-17 team have also been invited reason why the number has increased”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.