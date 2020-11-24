Albert Commey named Match Commissioner for Pillars - Jaraaf match

Tue, 24 Nov 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghana’s Albert Commey Aryeetey has been appointed as Match Commissioner for the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round 2nd leg game between Nigeria’s Kanu Pillars and ASC Diaraf from Senegal.
The Techiman Eleven Wonders CEO who has over 15 years’ experience in football administration has been handed his first continental assignment as a Match Commissioner.
The game is scheduled for Kaduna-Ahmadu Bello Stadium on Saturday, December 05, 2020.
