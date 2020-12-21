Albert Commey rates Black Satellites as a dream team

Albert Commey lifts the trophy high

The Vice-Chairman of the Ghana U-20 Management Committee, Albert Commey has congratulated the Black Satellites for winning the WAFU Zone B U-20 Cup of Nations tournament.

The Black Satellites faced well-groomed opponents from Niger, Cote d Ivoire, and Burkina Faso and proved to be the best in the sub-region.



Albert Commey has encouraged them to stay focused and fight for victories in coming tournaments.

“We play the game in our minds, concentration and focus on winning before we enter the battleground, so we are sure of success,” the Vice-Chairman of the Ghana U-20 Management Committee said.



He expressed that the team is a bunch of skillful and talented young footballers with big dreams to become superstars.