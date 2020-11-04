Alex Asante in Ciaro for Zamalek vs Raja champions league semi-final

GFA Deputy General Secretary, Alexander Asante is in Cairo, Egypt, to serve as General Coordinator for tonight’s Total CAF Champions League semi-final tie between Zamalek and Raja Casablanca.

The game, originally, scheduled for Saturday, October 24, 2020, was postponed because Raja’s camp had been affected by several COVID-19 infections for more than a week.



Zamalek goes into the game with a 1-0 cushioning from the 1st leg played in Casablanca.

The winner of this tie will face Al Ahly in the finals.