Alex Asante in Ciaro for Zamalek vs Raja champions league semi-final

Wed, 4 Nov 2020 Source: kingdomfmonline.com
GFA Deputy General Secretary, Alexander Asante is in Cairo, Egypt, to serve as General Coordinator for tonight’s Total CAF Champions League semi-final tie between Zamalek and Raja Casablanca.
The game, originally, scheduled for Saturday, October 24, 2020, was postponed because Raja’s camp had been affected by several COVID-19 infections for more than a week.
Zamalek goes into the game with a 1-0 cushioning from the 1st leg played in Casablanca.
The winner of this tie will face Al Ahly in the finals.
