Alex Aso named NASCO MVP in Allies win over Chelsea

Alex Aso was named Man of the Match after his pair of first-half goals

Striker Alex Aso was named Man of the Match after his pair of first-half goals helped us annihilate Berekum Chelsea 5-0 on Sunday afternoon in the Ghana Premier League.

Alex Aso’s brace in the early minutes and one each from Richmond Lamptey, Samuel Armah and Nafiu Sulemana in the second half earned us the three maximum points.



It was a dream start for Allies when the attacker gave the Capelli Boys the lead in the 2nd minute, racing off a through pass from Mohammed Zakari.



Just two minutes after going up, he jumped the highest to head home his brace and Allies’ second from Paul Abanga’s cross.

He was substituted in the 75th minute for Richard Arthur.



This becomes his second MVP accolade in this campaign.