Alex Kortey reacts to Oluboi Commodore’s claim of referees helping Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Referees Manager of the Ghana Football Association, Alex Kortey has reacted to Oluboi Commodore’s allegation against referees.

The controversial and outspoken football administrator speaking ahead of the Accra derby between Great Olympics and the league leaders, Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday said the Phobians have not been better than his side.



According to him, Hearts have benefited from officiating thus the reason for being on top of the league table.



Reacting to the comment, Alex Kortey said, the GFA has provided a platform where clubs can channel their grievances and concerns after games when they are not satisfied with officiating.

“What help or support have we (referees) given Accra Hearts of Oak. Why wasn’t he specific on the sort of help we have given Hearts of Oak to be on top of the league?” he quizzed.



“If there is something like that going on then I don’t know where the allegations are coming from. Maybe he has reasons for saying that. We can neither deny nor say it is true. When Hearts of Oak was performing poorly in the league was it because of the referees. Everybody has a role to play. If you go into a match and then you are not okay with the performance of the referee the processes are there. Write to the GFA”, he told Happy FM.