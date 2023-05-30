Alex Opoku Sarfo wins Cyprus league with Aris Limassol

Alex Opoku Sarfo

Alex Opoku Sarfo, the talented midfielder who represents the Black Meteors and formerly played for Benab FC, has achieved a remarkable feat by winning the league title in Cyprus with Aris Limassol.

This historic victory marks the first time Aris Limassol has secured the league championship in their history.



Opoku Sarfo, who is only 18 years old, made the switch to the Cypriot-based club during the winter transfer window after an impressive spell with the Ghanaian second-division side Benab FC.



Aris Limassol, also known as the Green and Whites, displayed an incredible level of performance throughout the season, proving to be unstoppable and difficult for opponents to handle. They faced tough competition from renowned clubs like APOEL and Omonoia Nicosia but emerged as the champions.

With a solid tally of 76 points from 36 games, Aris Limassol claimed the Cypriot First Division title. They achieved this through an impressive record of 21 wins, 11 draws, and four losses.



Opoku Sarfo has been an influential member of the Black Meteors squad and played a significant role in their qualification for 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations. It is highly likely that he will be selected for the final squad that will compete in the main tournament scheduled to take place next month in Morocco.



The versatile midfielder also represented the Black Satellites in the 2022 Maurice Revello U-20 tournament held in France, further showcasing his talent and potential on the international stage.