Alexander Djiku, Andre Ayew, Salisu, Dennis Odoi ruled out of Angola second leg game

A photogrid of Andre Ayew, Mohammed Salisu, Dennis Odoi and Alexander Djiku

Ghana have lost three key players ahead of the Black Stars' 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Palancas Negras of Angola on Monday, March 27, 2023.

The Black Stars will be hosted at the Estadio 11 de Novembro by Angola for the return leg of the AFCON qualifiers after losing the first leg by a lone goal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



With the Black Stars hopping to get the double over the Angolans, they will be without captain Andre Dede Ayew, defensive trio Dennis Odoi, Alexander Djiku, and Mohammed Salisu.



Speaking on the absence of the aforementioned players, Chris Hughton admitted that it is a big loss to the team but expects the other players to step up in Luanda on Monday, March 27, 2023.

"Their absence is a loss to the team because they are not only players in the squad but they are players who have been around and been part of the squad for a while."



"But this is International football and this is why you have a squad prepared and always if it starters like in particular Denis Odoi and Alexander Djiku – both started then this is where you have a squad and it’s always an opportunity for somebody else," Chris Hughton told the GFA media team as sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.