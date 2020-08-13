Alexander Djiku among top 3 defenders with successful tackle rate in Europe

Click for Market Deals →
French-born Ghanaian guardsman, Alexander Djiku has emerged as the third best defender with the highest successful tackle rates in Europe.
The Strasbourg defender has a tackle success rate of 85.2%, according to reputable football statistics outlet whoscored.com.
The 24-year-old is just behind Gabriel of Lille (85.4%) and Lazio's Francesco Acerbi (90.8%) as the top three defenders in Europe.
Djiku was outstanding for Strasbourg last season, playing 25 times and netting once as the Racing Club placed tenth before the French Ligue 1 was prematurely ended due to the Coronavirus pandemic
Born in Montpellier to Ghanaian parents, the strong defender is yet to make an international appearance for France, leaving him with an option to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.
Centre-backs with best tackle success rate (40+ tackles completed in Europe's top five leagues).
