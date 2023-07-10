0
Menu
Sports

Alexander Djiku confirms Fenerbache move with farewell message to Strasbourg fans

Alexander Djiku On Target For Strasbourg Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku

Mon, 10 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku, has penned an emotional goodbye to Strasbourg after completing his move to Turkish giants, Fenerbache.

The defender had passed his medical, pending an official announcement by Fenerbahce.

Djiku, in his message, stated expressed his gratitude for being part of Strasbourg for the last four years.

"I arrived here in 2019, 4 years, and a hundred games later, I am a happy and accomplished man. It is largely thanks to the Racing Club de Strasbourg.

"I will never forget those moments at La Meinau, those crazy atmospheres, that fervor.

I will never forget those moments at La Meinau, those crazy atmospheres, that fervor. Strasbourg introduced me to the European Cup, and I had the honor of wearing its armband. I leave with a heavy heart but I take with me a small part of you."

"He extended his gratitude to everyone at the club including coaches, players, and all the staff," he wrote in a Twitter post.

"???????????????????? to all the players around, to all the employees, to the volunteers, to the staff, to the coaches, to the President, and of course a huge ???????????????????? to the Supporters! You are the soul of this club, quite simply," he added.

Alexander Djiku will join Fenerbache on a free transfer after his contract with Strasbourg run out.

EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Former Bank of Ghana Deputy Governor Millison Narh dies in U.S
GH¢600,000 was to be given to voters in Assin North - NPP Chairman confesses
Fight corruption just like how you accepted anti-gay bill - MPs told
Mahama running mate: I'm not interested' - Sam Jonah says
Nana Yaa Brefo blasts Alan, Bawumia over campaign promises
Watch Otumufuo dance, lead dirge to mourn his nephew
24-year-old Ghanaian shoots two family members in US
Sam George raises alarm over GRA contract awarded to delisted UK company
Two nurses being investigated for allowing a patient to die over momo payment
Pastor who had an affair with wife of Oyerepa FM worker exposed
Related Articles: