Alexander Djiku confirms Fenerbache move with farewell message to Strasbourg fans

Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku, has penned an emotional goodbye to Strasbourg after completing his move to Turkish giants, Fenerbache.

The defender had passed his medical, pending an official announcement by Fenerbahce.



Djiku, in his message, stated expressed his gratitude for being part of Strasbourg for the last four years.



"I arrived here in 2019, 4 years, and a hundred games later, I am a happy and accomplished man. It is largely thanks to the Racing Club de Strasbourg.



"I will never forget those moments at La Meinau, those crazy atmospheres, that fervor.



Strasbourg introduced me to the European Cup, and I had the honor of wearing its armband. I leave with a heavy heart but I take with me a small part of you."

"He extended his gratitude to everyone at the club including coaches, players, and all the staff," he wrote in a Twitter post.



"???????????????????? to all the players around, to all the employees, to the volunteers, to the staff, to the coaches, to the President, and of course a huge ???????????????????? to the Supporters! You are the soul of this club, quite simply," he added.



Alexander Djiku will join Fenerbache on a free transfer after his contract with Strasbourg run out.



