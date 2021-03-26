Alexander Djiku congratulates Black Stars for sealing 2021 AFCON qualification

Ghana international, Alexander Djiku

Ghana international, Alexander Djiku has congratulated the Black Stars following the team’s draw against the Bafana Bafana on Thursday evening to seal qualification to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Black Stars today locked horns with the South Africa national team at the National Bank Stadium in a matchday five encounter of Group C of the qualifiers.



Despite putting up an average performance, Ghana managed to earn a 1-1 draw with a strike from Mohammed Kudus being canceled out by Percy Tau.



With the win giving the Stars the ticket to the 2021 AFCON, celebrations have started in the West African country.

Joining in to share in the feat, Racing Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku has extended a message of congratulations to his compatriots for the job well-done.



