Alexander Djiku delighted with first Black Stars win

Defender Alexander Djiku has expressed his delight after featuring for Ghana in the 5-1 win against Qatar on Monday afternoon.
The Racing Strasbourg defender earned his maiden call-up to play for the Black Stars last month when coach CK Akonnor named his 23-man squad for the friendly matches in this international break.
Last Friday, he played in midfield when Ghana, unfortunately, suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Eagles of Mali at the Emir Hotel Sports Complex.
Today, Alexander Djiku was in action when the Black Stars got a big 5-1 win over the Maroons of Qatar in a similar friendly match.
Taking to social media after the game, the centre-back said he is proud to have played his first 2 matches for the Ghana senior national team.
"Proud to have played my first two games with the #BlackStars! And very happy with this first victory", Djiku posted on his Twitter page.
Proud to have played my first two games with the #BlackStars ! ??????????— Alexander Djiku (@alex_djiku) October 12, 2020
And very happy with this first victory ??????#Ghana #BringBackTheLove pic.twitter.com/wB5lxYmacn
