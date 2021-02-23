Alexander Djiku dreams of playing at the AFCON and the World Cup with the Black Stars

Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku

French-born Ghana defender Alexander Djiku says it will be his dream to play at the Nations Cup and the FIFA World Cup with the Black Stars.

The 26-year-old made his Black Stars debut in a friendly against Mali last year and has since been a core part of coach Charles AKonnor's team.



"It was a source of great pride for me [to play for Ghana]. The international experience is nothing, it brings me a lot of things," he told Gold.com.



"We still have two matches in March to qualify for the [Afcon]. I can't wait to go back and win these two matches to qualify."

"I was called four-five years ago, but I had not yet found stability in a club. I first wanted to become an executive somewhere before joining the selection."



"We had to wait for the right moment, I was reaching maturity and it was time to go. Playing an [Afcon] would be really nice, but first, you have to qualify."



"Then we will think about qualifying for the World Cup. It would be a dream to play in a World Cup too, I hope we will do what is necessary to go there."