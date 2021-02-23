0
Alexander Djiku dreams of playing at the AFCON and the World Cup with the Black Stars

Alexander Djiku Iconsport Icon Fer 220717 11 143 Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku

Tue, 23 Feb 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet

French-born Ghana defender Alexander Djiku says it will be his dream to play at the Nations Cup and the FIFA World Cup with the Black Stars.

The 26-year-old made his Black Stars debut in a friendly against Mali last year and has since been a core part of coach Charles AKonnor's team.

"It was a source of great pride for me [to play for Ghana]. The international experience is nothing, it brings me a lot of things," he told Gold.com.

"We still have two matches in March to qualify for the [Afcon]. I can't wait to go back and win these two matches to qualify."

"I was called four-five years ago, but I had not yet found stability in a club. I first wanted to become an executive somewhere before joining the selection."

"We had to wait for the right moment, I was reaching maturity and it was time to go. Playing an [Afcon] would be really nice, but first, you have to qualify."

"Then we will think about qualifying for the World Cup. It would be a dream to play in a World Cup too, I hope we will do what is necessary to go there."

