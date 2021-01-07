Alexander Djiku elated with Strasbourg’s heavy win against Nimes

Ghana international Alexander Djiku

Ghana international Alexander Djiku has expressed his excitement after excelling in Racing Strasbourg’s heavy 5-0 win against Olympic Nimes.

The centre-back earned a starting role on Wednesday night when his team hosted their matchday 18 opponent of the French Ligue 1 season at the Stade de la Meinau.



Playing the entire duration of the match, Alexander Djiku displayed top form as he ensured his team kept a clean sheet to complement the massive victory at the end of the 90 minutes.



Taking to his Instagram page to react to the win, the Black Stars asset says it’s nice to finally pick a win after ending 2020 with successive defeats.

“It took until 2021 to regain victory at home, it's nice”, Djiku posted on his Instagram page.



In the match against Olympic Nimes, a brace from Ludovic Ajorque plus goals from Kenny Lala, Habib Diallo, and Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris handed Racing Strasbourg the win.