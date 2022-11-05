1
Alexander Djiku grabs assist in Strasbourg's heavy defeat against Ajaccio

Alexander Djiku On Target For Strasbourg Strasbourg defender, Alexander Djiku

Sat, 5 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Defender Alexander Djiku returned from injury which is positive news for Ghana ahead of the 2022 World Cup to grab an assist in Strasbourg's 4-2 defeat against Ajaccio.

The tough tackling defender started Strasbourg's game against Ajaccio in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday afternoon.

Djiku assisted striker Kevin Gameiro for the away team's second goal in the first half, making it 2-0 after only 17 minutes. The hosts came back to win the game, scoring four goals to make the final score 4-2.

The 28-year-old black Stars defender has one goal and one assist in 12 Ligue 1 appearances this season for Strasbourg Alsace.

He has been included in Ghana's 55 man provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana is in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

The Black Stars will open their World Cup account against Portugal on November 24 before taking on Uruguay and South Korea respectively.

He debuted with the senior Ghana national team in a 3–0 friendly loss to Mali on 9 October 2020.

