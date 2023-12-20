Alexander Djiku helps Fenerbahce to beat Kayserispor 4-3

Defender, Alexander Djiku

Ghana international, Alexander Djiku was in action for Fenerbahce on Wednesday afternoon and helped the team brush aside Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Lig.

The highly-rated defender started the game for his team as one of the two centre-back pairs and put in a good shift.



Although his efforts could not stop Fenerbahce from conceding, he played an important role at the back to ensure his team bagged all three points from the Round 17 contest in the Turkish Super Lig.



In the game today, Fenerbahce took the lead after just 8 minutes into the first half when Cengiz Under equalised.



Later in the 40th minute, Michy Batshuayi also equalised to double the lead for the visitors.

The Belgian forward would later score two additional goals to make it a hat-trick.



Despite goals from Mame Thiam and Miguel Cardoso, Kayserispor could not complete a comeback and had to settle for a defeat.



This season, Alexander Djiku has played 11 matches in the Turkish Super Lig and has one goal to his name.