Alexander Djiku helps Strasbourg to pick first win of the season in France

Alexander Djiku.jpeg Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku

Sun, 9 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku put up a splendid performance to help Strasbourg pick their first victory in the French Ligue 1 this season.

The 28-year-old defender started and lasted the entire duration as his side inflicted a 3-2 away win over Angers on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

Alexander Djiku was rock solid at the back for Strasbourg who earned their first win of the season after 10 matches.

Strasbourg has one win, five draws, and four defeats in the French top-flight this campaign.

Meanwhile, the tough-tackling Ghanaian defender has 9 out of the 10 games, scoring one goal in the process.

Source: footballghana.com
