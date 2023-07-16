Alexander Djiku makes first appearance in Fenerbahce's pre season friendly against Neftci Baku

Djiku featured for his new club barely four days after joining

Ghana international Alexander Djiku made his first appearance with his new outfit, Fenerbache in their pre-season friendly game against Neftci Baku in St Petersburg on Saturday afternoon.

The 26-year-old centre-back sealed a move to the Turkish giants four days ago, signing a three-year contract with an option for an additional year.



The Black Stars defender did not waste much time as he joins his teammate to train for the new season.



Strasbourg, who recently appointed Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira as their manager, had hoped to extend Djiku's contract after it expired at the end of June. However, the player decided to explore other opportunities and Fenerbache presented a more appealing offer.

Despite interest from Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga and French Ligue 1 side Lille, Djiku was impressed with the project presented by Fenerbache, leading to his decision to join the Turkish outfit.



Djiku did not start the game in Russia on Saturday morning. He came in the 81st minute to replace Serdar Aziz. Fenerbahce beat Azerbaijan outfit Neftci Baku 1-0. New signing Edin Dzeko scored for the Turkish club.