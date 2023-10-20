Alexander Djiku reveals how Stephen Appiah influenced his move to Fenerbahce

Alexander Djiku

Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku has revealed that former Black Stars captain Stephan Appiah played a role in his move to Fenerbahce.

Djiku said he spoke with the former Fenerbahce midfielder after receiving an offer from the Turkish club.



"I had the opportunity to talk to Appiah before coming to Fenerbahçe. He gave me advice," Djiku told Tivibu Spor.



Stephen Appiah is a revered figure at Fenerbache where he spent three years - from 2005 to 2008.



Alexander Djiku became the third Ghanaian to play for the Turkish giants after Andre Dede Ayew and Appiah.

He signed a three-year deal with the club after departing Strasbourg as a free agent.



He will have the option to extend for a further year as the club announced after his signing.



Since joining in August, he has played 14 games, scoring one goal.



