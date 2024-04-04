Alexander Djiku thanks Fenerbahce fans after big win over Adana Demirspor

Ghana defender, Alexander Djiku

Ghana defender, Alexander Djiku, has expressed gratitude to fans of Fenerbahce after showing up in their numbers to support the team in the 4-2 victory over Adana Demirspor.

Djiku opened the scoring as Fenerbache closed the gap on league leaders Galatasaray in the 6-goal thriller at the Sukru Sarakoglu Stadium.



"The support and encouragement of our fans, who never stopped silent for 90 minutes, brought us another victory in this perfect atmosphere. Thank you number 12," wrote the defender on Social Media after the match.



Having been excused from the games against Nigeria and Uganda in the international break, Djiku opened the scoring for Fenerbahce after connecting to a corner kick at the far end.



However, his opener lasted only eight minutes after former Manchester City forward, Mario Balotelli, pounced on a mistake by the Fenerbahce goalkeeper to level for the visitors.

Six minutes after the break, Balotelli's ex-City teammate, Edin Dzeko restored Fenerbahce's lead before Dusan Tadic extended the advantage with twenty minutes remaining.



Yusuf Basari reduced the deficit ten minutes later but Serdar Dursun restored the two-goal lead with five minutes left.



The victory cuts Galatasaray's lead at the top of the table to two points with Fenerbahce set to meet the league leaders on Sunday.