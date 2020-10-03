Alfred ‘Cobra’ Kotey's funeral rites to be observed today at Bukom Boxing Arena

The boxing legend goes home today, October 3rd

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

The burial of late boxing legend Alfred Kotey comes off on October 3, 2020, in the USA, however, there will be funeral service at the Bukom Boxing Arena on the same day at 12 pm.

According to Derrick Kotey, son of the late former champion, the Ga-Adangbe Traditional Council of New York has secured the needed logistics for the burial.



“The postponement was as a result of the inability to secure some logistics for the burial, especially due to COVID-19 restrictions,” he added.



He said all Covid-19 protocols would be observed at the funeral in Accra and the USA.

The change of date did not affect initial plans for Alfred Kotey with the Ghana Boxing Authority expected to hold a simultaneous funeral at the Bukom Boxing Arena.



Some government and sports personalities are expected to grace the funeral.

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor