Alfred Duncan, Kwadwo Asamoah help Cagliari record vital win against Bologna

Alfred Duncan in action for Cagliari

The Ghana duo of Alfred Duncan and Kwadwo Asamoah featured for Cagliari on Wednesday night to help the side record a vital 1-0 win against Bologna in the Italian Serie A.

The two players arrived at the club in the winter transfer window as reinforcements to help the team survive relegation at the end of the 2020/2021 football season.



Today at the Sardegna Arena, Alfred Duncan started for Cagliari and bossed the midfield for the team.



Fortunately for the struggling team, Daniele Rugani scored after 19 minutes when he was teed up by Razvan Marin.



Holding on to deny Bologna any chance of scoring, the Cagliari manager introduced Kwadwo Asamoah in the 82nd minute of the second half to replace Gabriele Zappa.

The former Juventus defender used his experience to help the home team as he showed glimpses of his quality in the few minutes he played.



Courtesy of today’s win, Cagliari now sits 17th on the Serie A table and one place above the relegation zone.



Alfred Duncan and Kwadwo Asamoah will have key roles to play for the team in the remainder of the season.