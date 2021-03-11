Alfred Duncan clocks high passing range for Cagliari against Sampdoria

Alfred Duncan, Ghanaian footballer

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan was at his best for Cagliari during their 2-2 stalemate with Sampdoria, finishing the game with the best passing accuracy.

Duncan arguably had his best game since leaving Sassuolo last year January.



The Ghana midfielder ticked every box in the middle of the park for the Sardinians giants his former side.



In addition to a lot of running, determination, interceptions and recoveries, Duncan showed excellent quality in his passes.

He completed 51 out of 54 attempts, equal to 94.4%.



He is expected to keep his place in the team when the side host Juventus on Sunday.