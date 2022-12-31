0
Alfred Duncan could leave Fiorentina with three clubs interested

Sat, 31 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Alfred Duncan could leave Fiorentina in January, with three Italian clubs showing interest in the midfielder.

The former Ghana international could be loaned out for the final six months of the season after failing to establish himself as a regular under Vincenzo Italiano.

Empoli are interested and would welcome him, but Cremonese and Spezia are also willing to move for him.

Before deciding what to do, the player wants to see if his chances of playing regularly improve in the second half of the season, possibly starting with the first match of 2023 against Monza.

Duncan is competing for the same spot as Morocco's Nordin Amrabat, who is clearly preferred. Amrabat's excellent performances in the Qatar World Cup has given him even more confidence.

Duncan has made nine league appearances this season.

