Alfred Duncan excited with Fiorentina victory over Lecce

Fiorentina midfielder Alfred Duncan

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan is excited with the performance put up by his Fiorentina teammates during the 3-1 win against Lecce on Wednesday.

The Viola gave themselves a big leap in the relegation race after thumping fellow strugglers Lecce 3-1 at Stadio Via del Mare to move into mid-table.



First half goals by Federico Chiesa, Rachid Ghezzal and Patrick Cutrone saw Fiorentina take an healthy lead before Yevgeniy Shakhov scored a consolation for the hosts as the match ended 3-1 in favour of the visitors.



Duncan, who played the entire duration of the game, took to social media to declare his delight with the result while showering plaudits on Ghezzal for his marvelous free-kick strike.

“Great game from the entire team yesterday! Nice to see @ghezzalrachid do his thing We keep moving @acfiorentina”



Duncan has established himself as an integral member of the side since joining on loan from Sassuolo during the January transfer window.



Fiorentina have the option to purchase the player permanently for €15 million this summer.

