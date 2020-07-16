Sports News

Alfred Duncan features as Fiorentina defeat Lecce

Alfred Duncan, footballer

Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan was in action for Fiorentina in their 3-1 away win over Lecce in the Italian Serie A on Wednesday.

Duncan lasted for 70 minutes as the Viola sealed all three points at Stadio Via del Mare.



Fiorentina have been really struggling lately and weren’t entirely out of the woods, so needed the three points to break away definitively from the drop zone.



Federico Chiesa opened the scoring for the visitors in the 6th minute of the game with a sublime finish.

The Viola then received a penalty moments later, when Franck Ribery threaded through for Rachid Ghezzal and he was brought down by Gabriel. However, the goalkeeper made up for the error by saving the Erick Pulgar penalty.



Ghezzal curled in a wonderful free-kick to double their lead in the 38th minute before Patrick Cutrone made it 3-0 two minutes later as he ran on to a long Chiesa ball over the top and beat Fabio Lucioni in a foot race to fire in past Gabriel.



Lecce did get one back in the final minutes with Yevhen Shakhov, finishing off a pull back from the by-line by Brayan Vera.

