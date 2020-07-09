Sports News

Alfred Duncan features in Fiorentina’s goalless draw against Cagliari

Fiorentina midfielder Alfred Duncan

Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan featured for Fiorentina in their goalless draw against Cagliari in Serie A on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old played full throttle and was shown a yellow card as the match served up one of the dullest games since the league restarted just less than one month ago.



Giovanni Simeone had an early goal disallowed for the Sardinians for offside while Fiorentina's Alfred Duncan hit the post just before halftime.



Fiorentina forward Federico Chiesa was completely out-of-sorts, getting booked early on and at one point colliding with Pol Lirola as they both went for the same ball before being substituted at halftime.

The result lifts Fiorentina to 13th on the league table with 36 points after 31 matches played thus far.



Duncan has made seven appearances and registered one assist for Fiorentina since joining in January on loan from Sassuolo.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.