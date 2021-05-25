Alfred Duncan hints at Cagliari departure

Ghanaian player, Alfred Duncan

Ghana international Alfred Duncan has suggested he could depart Italian Serie A side Cagliari.

Duncan joined Cagliari on a loan deal with an option to purchase from fellow Serie A side Fiorentina in January.



The 28-year-old played his part as the Islanders escaped the drop on the final day of the season despite losing 1-0 against Genoa at home.



He hopped on social media to express his gratitude to the Sardinians for giving him the opportunity to showcase his talent in the top-flight championship.

Duncan has somewhat announced his exit after playing his heart out at the club.



“A thank you to the president and Cagliaricalcio for this great experience where there was the beauty of this sport between suffering and joy. It sure has given me a lot and I have learned a lot even knowing these people. Thank you everyone for your messages and support since day one. Whatever my future holds I will always be a fan of this family! Goodbye and go Casteddu," he stated.



Duncan featured 23 times in the league and registered 1 assist to his name.