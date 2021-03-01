Alfred Duncan is close to ideal condition - Cagliari manager

Cagliari manager Leonardo Semplici has provided an injury update about three players after his side victory over Crotone.
Semplici on Sunday guided his outfit to a 2-0 win at away and gave some minutes to players who are returning from various injuries.
According to him, among the three players namely, Alfred Duncan, Kwadwo Asamoah and Calabresi, the on-loan Fiorentina midfielder is the one closest to the ideal condition.
He indicated they played a little but said he is still talking to them.
“The recoveries? Duncan, Asamoah and Calabresi played little. I've been trying to talk to each of them these first few days. The Ghanaian is the one closest to the ideal condition, now he is about 70-80%, we will see if he will play from the beginning or in progress. The other two players are trying to get them up and running.”
