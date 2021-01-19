Alfred Duncan marks Cagliari debut in defeat to AC Milan

Ghanaian midfielder, Alfred Duncan was handed his Cagliari debut on Monday night as his new club suffered defeat at the hands of Serie A leaders AC Milan.

Duncan, who joined Cagliari on Sunday started and lasted 68 minutes as Zlatan Ibrahimovic's double sunk them at the Sardegna Arena.



The former Sweden international opened the scoring after just seven minutes after winning a penalty and converting from the spot.



He then doubled AC Milan's lead seven minutes after the break to make sure the Rosenerri's extend their lead at the top of the table.

Duncan will spend the rest of the season at Cagliari with the Gli Isolani having the option of making the deal a permanent one.



The former Sassuolo star had struggled to break into the Fiorentina squad but hopes to rediscover his form under ex-manager Eusebio Di Francesco.