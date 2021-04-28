Alfred Duncan responds to racism chants in an exemplary manner

Midfielder, Alfred Duncan

The Ghanaian midfielder owned by Fiorentina, on loan to Cagliari, was the target of racist insults on social media by a user and, again on social networks, he wanted to respond in an exemplary manner: "The fault is not his but his parents. education is the key. Teach your children how to think and not what to think. "

On his profile, he received many messages of solidarity. And now, he has posted an update on the story: “Yesterday the mother of the boy who insulted me apologized to both me and Cagliari Calcio. I accept her apologies because she understood the mistake and tried to fix it," wrote Duncan on his Instagram page.



"Racist phrases - she added - were of little interest to me, but parents never touch each other and we must know that behind the players there are people who have made sacrifices to get to where they are".

she glosses it: “This must be a lesson, especially for parents, because we are the reflection of our children. Come on Casteddu,"