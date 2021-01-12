Alfred Duncan’s injury record threatens Cagliari move

Midfielder Alfred Duncan could see his move to Cagliari not working out with reports indicating that the Italian Serie A club is worried about his injury woes.

As reported by footballghana.com on Monday, the Ghana international has agreed to join Cagliari from Fiorentina having turned down a move to Hellas Verona.



According to Tuttoomercatoweb, Cagliari has developed some level of hesitation as a result of the injury setback of the midfielder this season.



Alfred Duncan, 27, barely played for Fiorentina in December as a result of an injury he sustained.

While he has not been a regular for the team this season, he remains a top midfielder with a lot of experience in the Italian Serie A.



It is understood that besides the injury worry, Cagliari is also being hesitant due to the wage bill of the Black Stars asset.



Nonetheless, the club and the player’s representatives per information gathered from sources want the deal to happen and will reach a compromise if the need be.