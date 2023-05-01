0
Alfred Duncan scores first goal of 2022/2023 season as Fiorentina win big in Serie A

Mon, 1 May 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Alfred Duncan scored his first goal of the season as Fiorentina thumped his former club Sampdoria 5-0 on Sunday in the Serie A.

The midfielder netted the club’s third goal after 66 minutes when Jovic provided an assist for Duncan to cut inside and again shoot with a deflection into the top corner from 12 yards.

Duncan played the entire duration of the match as La Viola continue their push for a spot in Europe.

Ten minutes later after his goal, Christian Kouame made it 4-0 with an angled drive, sent clear by Sofyan Amrabat’s slide-rule pass.

Aleksa Terzic made it five off the bench, running onto the loose ball as Jovic tried to turn – still making it a hat-trick of assists – to turn in from close range.

