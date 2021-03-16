Alfred Duncan suitable for defensive role at Cagliari – Coach Leonardo Semplici

Alfred Duncan joined the club on loan from Fiorentina

Cagliari coach Leonardo Semplici believes Alfred Duncan is the only player at the club suitable for the defensive role.

Duncan, who joined the club on loan from Fiorentina in the January transfer window, is enjoying a good spell after recovering from an injury.



On his return from injury, he has been deployed as defensive midfielder and seems to be giving positive results.



According to the trainer, the Ghanaian midfielder can be an important player in the said position and becomes essential to give the team balance.

“The idea of ​​Duncan was born immediately, there was no classic director and he seemed to me the most suitable to fill that role”



“He can also become an important player there and he is growing a lot, so the idea was born. As a cover, he has strength and starts the action by catching the ball and giving pressure”



“It becomes essential to give balance, but we keep our feet on the ground we have not done anything yet, we have taken the path of recovery but we still have to pedal " he said.