Alfred Mensah on target but Skenderbeu lose 5-1 in Albanian top-flight

Striker Alfred Mensah

Striker Alfred Mensah scored the consolation goal for his side Skenderbeu in their 5-1 defeat at league leaders Vllaznia Shkoder in the Albanian Super Liga on Sunday.

The 21-year-old registered his goal in the 62nd minute for the visitors at the Stadiumi Loro Bori├ži.



Mensah has now got two goals in nine league appearances.

Demir Imeri opened the scoring in the opening minute before Albanian international Ardit Hoxhaj netted four times to it five-nil.