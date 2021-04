Mensah has now tallied six goals in 23 league appearances

Alfred Mensah scored the only goal as Skenderbeu won 1-0 at Kukesi on Sunday, 4 April 2021, in the Albanian top-flight.

The 21-year-old found the back of the net in the 78th minute at the Elbasan Arena to seal the points.



Mensah has now tallied six goals in 23 league appearances.

But the win did very little to help Skenderbeu in their survival campaign.



They are still second-bottom on the league table and facing relegation.