Algerian club cut ties with former Hearts player Joseph Esso by mutual termination

Joseph Esso

Algerian club MC Alger have parted ways with Ghanaian forward Joseph Esso after almost three seasons by a mutual termination, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The Algiers-based club announced on Monday that they have reached an agreement with the 26-year-old footballer to cancel their contract by mutual consent.



Esso was transferred to the Algerian top-flight side in March 2021 from Ghana Premier League outfit Dreams FC.



The former Hearts of Oak player was an instant hit for the Mouloudia club during the second half of the 2020-21 campaign, having netted 7 goals and produced three assists in 18 appearances.

In the second season, Esso managed to score three times and delivered one assist in 33 matches in the Algerian Ligue 1.



The former Ebusua Dwarfs star had limited playing minutes in the immediate past season, where he played 14 times, scoring once and provided one assist in the process.



Esso was an instrumental member of the Ghana team during 2019 WAFU Cup of the Nations in Senegal, where he was named in the tournament's best eleven.