Algerian giants MC Alger sign Joseph Esso from Dreams FC

Striker Joseph Esso

Algerian giants MC Algiers have announced the signing of Ghana international forward Joseph Esso from Dreams FC.

The 24-year-old signs a 3-year contract and becomes the 3rd Ghanaian to move to Algeria in recent times after Daniel Lomotey (ES Setif) and Kwame Opoku (USM Algiers)



Esso has been outstanding in the Ghana Premier League this season where he has 10 goals in 16 matches.



He joined Dreams in August 2020 after leaving Hearts of Oak following the expiration of his contract.

Esso was part of the Ghana squad that finished as runners-up at the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations in Senegal.



He was named in the Black Stars squad that faced South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications this month.