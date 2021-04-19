Algerian giants MC Algers unveils Joseph Esso

Ghana international, Joseph Esso

Algerian giants MC Algers have unveiled former Dreams FC forward Joseph Esso.

The 24-year-old was officially announced player of the club after penning a three-year deal with the Algerians.



The lethal forward arrived in Algeria on Friday after Dreams FC confirmed his departure from the club.



Esso left the Still Believe lads after an impressive half-a-season campaign, scoring eleven goals in 16 games in the Ghanaian top-flight.

He joins compatriots Daniel Lomotey and Kwame Opoku, who joined ES Setif and USM Algers respectively.



Prior to moving to Algeria, Esso had played for Ebusua Dwarfs and Accra Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.