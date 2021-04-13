Algerian giants USM Algers unveil Kwame Opoku

Tue, 13 Apr 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Algerian giants USM Algers have unveiled Ghanaian forward Kwame Opoku.
The 21-year-old joins the Red and Blacks on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Asante Kotoko.
Opoku was officially announced the club's newest acquisition after successfully passing his medicals on Monday.
The former Nkoranza Warriors attacker had a successful half-season spell with the Porcupine Warriors in his first year where he scored 9 goals in 16 matches.
Last month, the 21-year-old made his Black Stars debut in the 1-1 draw with South Africa in Johannesburg in a penultimate AFCON qualifier.
