Alhaji Akambi to resign from Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak Board member, Alhaji Akambi

Accra Hearts of Oak Board Member, Alhaji Akambi has hinted that he will resign from his post in the next board meeting.

The former chairman of the Accra Hearts of Oak supporters group has on several occasions been named by some fans as the one who has been undermining the progress of the club in the past decade.



They called for his resignation following the exit of head coach Kosta Papic during their protest at the club's secretariat.



The fans might now get their wish as the Board Member has in an interview with Kumasi-based Wontumi Radio says he will exit before long.

"I have decided to resign from Hearts of Oak in our next board meeting. I respect the club but at the moment, I think it's about time I leave the club," - Alhaji Akanbi is quoted by GTV Sports+ to have said.



