Alhaji Grusah breaks silence on suspended GFA elections

Alhaji Abdul Karim Grusah

The Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) Election Committee has made the decision to suspend all ongoing election processes, following a court injunction filed by Division One League Zone 2 club, King Faisal FC.

The move, which has generated widespread interest and speculation, is aimed at redirecting the GFA onto the right path, according to King Faisal’s owner, Alhaji Grusah.



“The injunction is to steer the GFA back on the right track. The Association isn’t anyone’s personal property. Whether the injunction delays the electoral process or not, I do not care; the right procedures should be undertaken,” expressed Alhaji Grusah in an interview on Happy Sports.



King Faisal’s relegation from the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League seems to have only ignited their determination to reshape the election process.



The club is advocating for a bottom-up approach in the elections, pushing for district-level leaders to be elected before the top officials.

In a statement released by the GFA, they announced the suspension of the 2023 GFA Election Timetable due to the court injunction.



The Association assured all stakeholders, especially the applicants who had submitted their nomination forms, that the election process will remain on hold until the motion’s hearing on August 30, 2023.



The GFA presidency election, which was initially scheduled for September 27, 2023, now hangs in the balance as the legal proceedings unfold.