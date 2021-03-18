Alhaji Grusah insists striker Kwame Peprah is not for sale

Alhaji Karim Grusah, owner of King Faisal

Owner of King Faisal Football Club, Alhaji Karim Grusah is insisting that his striker Kwame Peprah is not for sale amid interest from a host of clubs.

The lethal forward after displaying top form in the Ghana Premier League this season has attracted interest from a number of clubs including giants Asante Kotoko.



While speculation of a possible move continues, Alhaji Grusah has emphasized that he has no plan of selling the striker this season.



“Kwame Peprah is not for sale. He is our talisman now and King Faisal is fighting relegation and so we not going to sell him now. If we are able to get out of relegation after the season then whether Local or foreign, he can move,” the King Faisal owner said in an interview with Ashh FM.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Grusah says he is hoping his team improves in the second round of the Ghana Premier League season to move out of the relegation zone.



“I’m praying we get out of relegation after the second round and pray Danlad succeeds at King Faisal,” the veteran football administrator added.