Alhaji Grusah lauds players of King Faisal despite defeat to Dreams FC in FA Cup final

Alhaji Karim Gruzah 610x400 Alhaji Karim Gruzah

Mon, 19 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The bankroller and owner of King Faisal Football Club, Alhaji Abdul Karim Grusah, has said he is disappointed following his side’s 2-0 defeat to Dreams FC in the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup on Sunday, June 18, at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese.

Goals from Aziz Issah and Sadiq Alhassan were enough to give the ‘Still Believe’ lads their first FA Cup title.

Dreams will represent Ghana in the 2023–24 CAF Confederations Cup following their FA Cup triumph.

In a post-game interview, the experienced football administrator lauded his players for coming this far in the competition despite missing out on the ultimate.

“I am not disappointed. It’s football. The lads have done very well. I congratulate both Dreams FC and King Faisal players."

King Faisal ended the 2022–23 betPawa Premier League in 17th position, one above the relegated Kotoku Royals with 42 points in 34 games.

However, they are still waiting for the outcome of their protest against Tamale City FC to determine their faith as to whether they will play in the top flight next season or not.

LSN/FNOQ

