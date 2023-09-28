Alhaji Grusah optimistic King Faisal will win case at CAS

Alhaji Karim Grusah

King Faisal bankroller Alhaji Grusah says he is confident his club will win its main case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed King Faisal FC’s request for a Stay of Execution of the decision of the GFA Appeals Committee on its relegation from the Ghana Premier League.



Following the decision by CAS released on Wednesday, September 27, the Kumasi-based club is duly demoted from the top-flight league to compete in the National Division One League.



King Faisal ran to CAS following their relegation and the loss of their appeal case against Tamale City FC.



In its appeal to CAS, King Faisal wanted the club’s demotion to be overturned.



It sought the stay of execution in order to continue participating in the Ghana Premier League for the 2023-24 season until a final decision was reached by CAS.



After considering all the arguments advanced by both King Faisal FC and GFA, CAS dismissed King Faisal's request for a stay, pending the final determination of the substantive case.

"Yesterday our stay of execution they didn't accept it so it was not the main case. If you are laughing at us it is just a waste of time the main case Insha Allah we will win the case," Grusah told Peace FM.



"We don't care what anybody is doing we took our case to CAS so we are waiting and from CAS we can also go to another place," he added.



