Alhaji Grusah prays Chris Hughton wins a trophy for Ghana

Alhaji Grusah

Black Stars management committee member Alhaji Grusah prays Chris Hughton wins a trophy for the national team.

Hughton was unveiled on Monday as Ghana coach at the SG Mall in Kumasi and will be in charge of the Black Stars until December 2024.



At his unveiling, the former Brighton boss expressed he cannot guarantee trophy but promised to do his best to make the team successful.



But the controversial football administrator says he prays the 63-year-old wins a title for the national team.



“We have to pray for the coach. During his unveiling, one asked if he can win a trophy for Ghana having gone many years without any title. So, we pray Hughton wins a trophy for Ghana”

Hughton’s first game is against Angola on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the Baba Yara Stadium.



The Black Stars are unbeaten in Kumasi for the past two decades and are heavy favourites to defeat Angola before travelling to Luanda for the second match.



Ghana leads the qualifying group after a draw and a win in their first two games, but Angola is close behind, and two wins will give the Black Stars a solid chance to qualify.