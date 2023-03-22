1
Menu
Sports

Alhaji Grusah prays Chris Hughton wins a trophy for Ghana

Alhaji Grusah Alhaji Grusah

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars management committee member Alhaji Grusah prays Chris Hughton wins a trophy for the national team.

Hughton was unveiled on Monday as Ghana coach at the SG Mall in Kumasi and will be in charge of the Black Stars until December 2024.

At his unveiling, the former Brighton boss expressed he cannot guarantee trophy but promised to do his best to make the team successful.

But the controversial football administrator says he prays the 63-year-old wins a title for the national team.

“We have to pray for the coach. During his unveiling, one asked if he can win a trophy for Ghana having gone many years without any title. So, we pray Hughton wins a trophy for Ghana”

Hughton’s first game is against Angola on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Black Stars are unbeaten in Kumasi for the past two decades and are heavy favourites to defeat Angola before travelling to Luanda for the second match.

Ghana leads the qualifying group after a draw and a win in their first two games, but Angola is close behind, and two wins will give the Black Stars a solid chance to qualify.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
MPs were paid 'appearance fee' to follow Bawumia to Akwasidae – Alan camp alleges
Kwabena Agyapong slams LGBTQI+ members
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya
Kwaku Yeboah 'warns' Chris Hughton over absence of GFA bigwigs at unveiling
Watch how Thomas Partey arrived in Black Stars camp ahead of Angola games
Akufo-Addo lauds seven Voltarians for their outstanding contribution to Ghana
Akufo-Addo swears in three new Electoral Commissioners