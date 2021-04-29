Alhaji Grusah reacts to $25m Black Stars budget for Afcon and World Cup

Alhaji Karim Grusah

Popular Ghanaian football administrator, Alhaji Karim Grusah has hailed President Akufo-Addo for his commitment to raising $25 million (over 140 million Ghana cedis) to fund the Black Stars' Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup campaigns.

The said amount was proposed by Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif and approved on Monday during a breakfast meeting at the Jubilee House.



He believes the $25 million can help the country achieve its target of winning the 2021 Afcon in Cameroon and reach the last four of the World Cup in Qatar.



Akufo-Addo announced that government will provide $10 million of the required amount with a 5-member committee, headed by the Sports Minister, expected to raise the remaining $15 million.



There have been mixed reactions, with Grusah - owner of the Ghana Premier League side King Faisal - firmly in support of the decision.



“I give thanks to the President for this package,” he said.

“But as for the amount, it is not huge as Ghanaians are speculating



“Ghanaians should check the amount given to the South African coach before they say something else, we only have to appreciate what the President has done.” He entreated.



Alhaji Grusah further disclosed that the money could be a loan by the government just as the erstwhile John Agyekum Kuffour’s government did for the country’s football governing body.



“This is a loan from the government to GFA as President Kufuor did at His time, there’s no hardship even though we are battling Covid-19.”



Alhaji whose team is battling with relegation further argued that if Ghanaians feel the budget is outrageous then,” we should stop participating in the tournament”

“We should stop participating if we think the $25m is more, will FIFA fine us if we refused to participate” he quizzed.



“It is time we said the truth to ourselves," he concluded.



Ghana qualified for Afcon last month but will start qualifiers for World Cup in June.