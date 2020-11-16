0
Menu
Sports

Alhaji Grusah reacts to King Faisal’s 4-3 defeat to WAFA

Alhaji Karim Grusah 78 Owner of King Faisal FC, Alhaji Karim Grusah

Mon, 16 Nov 2020 Source: footballghana.com

Owner and bankroller of King Faisal, Alhaji Karim Grusah has reacted to his team's defeat to West Africa Football Academy in matchday one of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.

The academy boys opened their 2020/21 account with a shaky 4-3 win over King Faisal in Sogakope on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at home.

Grusah reacting to their defeat said, “It’s a good game, 50-50, we play, they play and this is football. The third goal is a clear goal, they can do better.”

“Look, they were down by four goals to one and they were able to equalize about three, so it’s a good game” he added.

King Faisal will host defending champions Aduana Stars at home for the match week two fixture.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Related Articles: