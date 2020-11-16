Alhaji Grusah reacts to King Faisal’s 4-3 defeat to WAFA

Owner of King Faisal FC, Alhaji Karim Grusah

Owner and bankroller of King Faisal, Alhaji Karim Grusah has reacted to his team's defeat to West Africa Football Academy in matchday one of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.

The academy boys opened their 2020/21 account with a shaky 4-3 win over King Faisal in Sogakope on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at home.



Grusah reacting to their defeat said, “It’s a good game, 50-50, we play, they play and this is football. The third goal is a clear goal, they can do better.”

“Look, they were down by four goals to one and they were able to equalize about three, so it’s a good game” he added.



King Faisal will host defending champions Aduana Stars at home for the match week two fixture.