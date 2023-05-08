Alhaji Grusah survives car accident on Kumasi-Tamale road

Alhaji Abdul Karim Grusah, the bankroller of Ghana Premier League side, King Faisal

Alhaji Abdul Karim Grusah, the bankroller of Ghana Premier League side, King Faisal, has survived a fatal accident that occurred on the Kumasi-Tamale road.

The accident happened on Saturday, as he was returning to Kumasi following their Ghana Premier League week 30 game against Tamale City.



According to reports, the accident occurred a few minutes away from Kintampo when Grusah’s SUV vehicle ran into a parked vehicle by the road.



The Black Stars management committee member was in the car with the Operations Manager of the club, Nana Amankwah, and his driver, who also escaped the accident unhurt.

Grusah, who spoke to footballmadeinghana.com.gh, expressed gratitude to Allah for sparing their lives. He revealed that he had intended to sleep over after the game, as he was also scheduled to attend a funeral, but the team's 4-0 defeat made him change his mind.



After the accident, the trio received treatment at the Techiman Hospital and were later discharged. They are currently back home, and will return to the hospital for further checks the next day.