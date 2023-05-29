Alhaji Grusah threatens to take on GFA after filing protest against Tamale City

Owner of King Faisal FC, Alhaji Karim Grusa

Owner of King Faisal FC, Alhaji Karim Grusah has expressed his frustration over the delayed verdict on King Faisal's protest against Tamale City.

Alhaji Grusah filed a protest against Tamale City for fielding a player with a double identity. With the Ghana Football Association (GFA) yet to bring finalization on the issue, Alhaji Grusah has questioned the reason for the delay.



According to him, if the GFA does not give a fair verdict King Faisal will explore all legal avenues to seek justice.



"We have informed the GFA that we have received a letter from Rainbow stating that they don't know any player by that name. Tamale City's claim that they obtained the player's release letter from 2021 and couldn't find him after registering him is nothing but lies," Grusah revealed in an interview with Peace FM.

"We have provided all the necessary evidence to the FA. I spoke to the general secretary and asked why the process is being delayed. They should bring the verdict so that if we have won, we can move forward, and if we have lost, we will know our next course of action," Grusah emphasized.



With two matches to end the season, King Faisal are on the verge of relegation how many points



JNA